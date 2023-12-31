The Edmonton Oilers (17-15-1) hit the road to play the Anaheim Ducks (13-22) at Honda Center on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD. The Oilers have won four games in a row.

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-225) Ducks (+180) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 30 times this season, and won 11, or 36.7%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 7-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has played 15 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs Oilers Additional Info

Ducks vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 114 (13th) Goals 90 (29th) 108 (13th) Goals Allowed 115 (20th) 28 (10th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim owns a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 3-7-0 straight up in its past 10 contests.

Three of Anaheim's past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.9.

The Ducks have scored 90 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the league.

The Ducks have conceded 115 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th.

They have a -25 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

