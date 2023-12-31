The Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard and the Anaheim Ducks' Troy Terry will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Frank Vatrano has totaled nine assists and 16 goals in 35 games. That's good for 25 points.

Mason McTavish's 24 points this season, including 10 goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Anaheim's Terry has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) this season.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 6-8-0 on the season, allowing 49 goals (3.6 goals against average) and collecting 410 saves with an .893% save percentage (49th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Oilers Players to Watch

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors with 47 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 34 assists this season.

Through 33 games, Leon Draisaitl has scored 16 goals and picked up 21 assists.

Bouchard's total of 35 points is via nine goals and 26 assists.

Calvin Pickard's record is 2-2-0. He has given up 14 goals (2.99 goals against average) and recorded 123 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 8th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.57 29th 21st 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.29 22nd 3rd 33.8 Shots 29.2 26th 4th 28.2 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 6th 25.93% Power Play % 20.91% 15th 20th 78.45% Penalty Kill % 79.62% 17th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.