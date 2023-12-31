Sunday will feature a projected lopsided NHL outing between the road favorite Edmonton Oilers (17-15-1, -225 on the moneyline to win) and the Anaheim Ducks (13-22, +180 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Anaheim has played 15 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Oilers are 14-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Ducks have secured an upset victory in 11, or 36.7%, of the 30 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

Anaheim has won seven of its 15 games when it is the underdog by +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mason McTavish 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (+125) Trevor Zegras 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135) Frank Vatrano 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (-143)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-4 3-6-1 6.9 3.50 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.50 2.60 7 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 3-5-2 6.2 2.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.20 2.60 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.