How to Watch the Ducks vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (17-15-1) -- who've won four straight -- visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-22) on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Oilers matchup with the Ducks can be watched on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD, so tune in to take in the action.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|Ducks
|8-2 EDM
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have allowed 115 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 90 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|35
|16
|9
|25
|12
|18
|42.9%
|Mason McTavish
|28
|10
|14
|24
|8
|9
|56.1%
|Troy Terry
|35
|9
|13
|22
|26
|23
|50%
|Adam Henrique
|34
|10
|9
|19
|4
|16
|54.1%
|Ryan Strome
|34
|3
|16
|19
|20
|15
|43%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 13th in goals against, giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
- The Oilers' 114 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|31
|13
|34
|47
|35
|34
|49.6%
|Leon Draisaitl
|33
|16
|21
|37
|40
|41
|56.7%
|Evan Bouchard
|33
|9
|26
|35
|30
|23
|-
|Zach Hyman
|32
|20
|14
|34
|8
|13
|33.3%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|33
|9
|24
|33
|12
|24
|43.7%
