The Edmonton Oilers (17-15-1) -- who've won four straight -- visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-22) on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Oilers matchup with the Ducks can be watched on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Oilers Additional Info

Ducks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/26/2023 Oilers Ducks 8-2 EDM

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 115 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 90 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 35 16 9 25 12 18 42.9% Mason McTavish 28 10 14 24 8 9 56.1% Troy Terry 35 9 13 22 26 23 50% Adam Henrique 34 10 9 19 4 16 54.1% Ryan Strome 34 3 16 19 20 15 43%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 13th in goals against, giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

The Oilers' 114 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players