When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos square off in Week 17 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Derius Davis find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Derius Davis score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis' 16 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 48 yards (3.2 per game).

Davis does not have a TD reception this season in 12 games.

Derius Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 5 0 Week 2 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 16 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 10 0 Week 8 Bears 2 2 4 0 Week 9 @Jets 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 7 0 Week 11 @Packers 1 1 -3 0 Week 12 Ravens 1 1 2 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2 1 -2 0 Week 16 Bills 1 1 6 0

