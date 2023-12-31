When Demarcus Robinson hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Demarcus Robinson score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has put up a 279-yard year thus far (39.9 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, hauling in 20 passes on 29 targets.

Robinson has posted a touchdown catch in four of seven games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Demarcus Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Packers 1 1 15 0 Week 11 Seahawks 2 2 24 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 2 2 13 0 Week 13 Browns 5 4 55 1 Week 14 @Ravens 10 3 46 1 Week 15 Commanders 3 2 44 1 Week 16 Saints 6 6 82 1

