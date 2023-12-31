Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson will face the New York Giants and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this campaign, Robinson has caught 20 passes on 29 targets for 279 yards and four TDs, averaging 39.9 yards per game.

Robinson vs. the Giants

Robinson vs the Giants (since 2021): 2 GP / 22.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 22.5 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

19 players have caught a TD pass against the Giants this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Robinson will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Giants give up 229.7 passing yards per contest.

The Giants' defense ranks 10th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (19 total passing TDs).

Demarcus Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson has received 5.5% of his team's 525 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has been targeted 29 times this season, averaging 9.6 yards per target.

Robinson has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of seven played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored four of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (10.8%).

With eight red zone targets, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 75 red zone pass attempts.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 12/21/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 6 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

