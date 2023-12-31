Davante Adams vs. Kenny Moore II: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Davante Adams against the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Kenny Moore II is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Raiders meet the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you below.
Raiders vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts
|127.2
|8.5
|24
|75
|9.37
Davante Adams vs. Kenny Moore II Insights
Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense
- Davante Adams' 972 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 85 receptions on 146 targets with five touchdowns.
- Through the air, Las Vegas is having trouble in the passing game this season, with just 2,864 passing yards (190.9 per game). It ranks 24th with 16 passing touchdowns.
- The Raiders are bottom-10 in points this year, ranking 25th in the NFL with 285 total points scored (19 per contest). They also rank 29th in total yards (4,193).
- Las Vegas is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 31.9 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Raiders rank 16th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 61 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 53%.
Kenny Moore II & the Colts' Defense
- Kenny Moore II has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 91 tackles, eight TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Indianapolis has given up 3,310 (220.7 per game), ranking 14th in the NFL.
- The Colts' points-against average on defense is fifth from bottom in the NFL, at 24.8 per game.
- Five players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis this season.
- The Colts have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Davante Adams vs. Kenny Moore II Advanced Stats
|Davante Adams
|Kenny Moore II
|Rec. Targets
|146
|70
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|85
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.4
|52
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|972
|91
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|64.8
|6.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|300
|8
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|21
|1.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|3
|Interceptions
