Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams will face the Indianapolis Colts and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Adams' 146 targets have resulted in 85 catches for a team-leading 972 yards (64.8 per game) and five scores this season.

Adams vs. the Colts

Adams vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 126 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 126 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 16 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 220.7 passing yards per game yielded by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have the No. 2 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.1 per game).

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-111)

Adams Receiving Insights

Adams, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of 15 games this season.

Adams has been targeted on 146 of his team's 478 passing attempts this season (30.5% target share).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (93rd in NFL play), picking up 972 yards on 146 passes thrown his way.

Adams has had a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored five of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (19.2%).

Adams (21 red zone targets) has been targeted 34.4% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 12/25/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 8 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 7 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 13 TAR / 7 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

