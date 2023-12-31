D.K. Metcalf has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Steelers have allowed 230.7 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Metcalf has a team-best 998-yard season thus far (71.3 yards per game), with eight touchdowns. He has reeled in 60 balls on 105 targets.

Metcalf vs. the Steelers

Metcalf vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed five opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Four opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is conceding 230.7 yards per outing this year, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Steelers' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL by conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (21 total passing TDs).

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

Metcalf, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in nine of 14 games this season.

Metcalf has received 20.4% of his team's 514 passing attempts this season (105 targets).

He is averaging 9.5 yards per target (18th in league play), picking up 998 yards on 105 passes thrown his way.

Metcalf has had a touchdown catch in six of 14 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (26.7% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Metcalf (20 red zone targets) has been targeted 31.7% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 5 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 52 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 134 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

