Will D.J. Turner Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.J. Turner was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Trying to find Turner's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
D.J. Turner Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Raiders have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Michael Mayer (DNP/toe): 27 Rec; 304 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Jesper Horsted (DNP/hamstring): 1 Rec; 4 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Turner 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Turner Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
