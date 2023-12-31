The Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants are set to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Cooper Kupp get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Kupp has put together 710 yards receiving (on 55 grabs) and four TDs. He has been targeted 89 times, and posts 64.5 yards per game.

Kupp has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Cooper Kupp Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 10 4 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 2 48 0 Week 11 Seahawks 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 3 18 0 Week 13 Browns 8 6 39 1 Week 14 @Ravens 10 8 115 1 Week 15 Commanders 8 8 111 1 Week 16 Saints 12 6 52 0

