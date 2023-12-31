Cooper Kupp has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the New York Giants in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Giants have conceded 229.7 passing yards per game, 20th in the league.

Kupp has put up a 710-yard campaign thus far (64.5 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, reeling in 55 balls on 89 targets.

Kupp vs. the Giants

Kupp vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 130 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 130 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed 19 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Kupp will play against the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Giants give up 229.7 passing yards per game.

The Giants' defense ranks 10th in the league with 19 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Kupp Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Kupp has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 36.4% of his games (four of 11).

Kupp has been targeted on 89 of his team's 525 passing attempts this season (17.0% target share).

He is averaging 8.0 yards per target (48th in NFL play), averaging 710 yards on 89 passes thrown his way.

Kupp has a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has scored four of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (10.8%).

Kupp (17 red zone targets) has been targeted 22.7% of the time in the red zone (75 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kupp's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 12/21/2023 Week 16 12 TAR / 6 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 8 REC / 111 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 8 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

