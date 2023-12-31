Check out best bets for when the Indianapolis Colts (8-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When is Colts vs. Raiders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model and BetMGM both have the Colts taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (2.2 points). Lean towards taking the Raiders.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 67.2% chance to win.
  • The Colts have been the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -205 or shorter.
  • This season, the Raiders have been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.
  • Las Vegas has a record of 1-5 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+4)
  • The Colts have covered the spread in a game nine times this season (9-6-0).
  • The Raiders have gone 8-5-2 against the spread this season.
  • In games they have played as 4-point or bigger underdogs, Las Vegas owns an ATS record of 2-3-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (42.5)
  • Between them, these two teams average 0.1 more points per game (42.6) than this matchup's total (42.5).
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the over/under in this matchup.
  • A total of 10 of the Colts' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
  • Raiders games have gone over the point total in four out of 15 opportunities (26.7%).

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
8 57.1 5 17.1 1

Zamir White Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
11 24.4 1 4.9 0

