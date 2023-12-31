In the Week 17 tilt between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Colby Parkinson get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson has collected 201 yards receiving (15.5 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 20 balls out of 27 targets this campaign.

Parkinson has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 3 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 9 0 Week 14 @49ers 2 2 28 1 Week 15 Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 16 @Titans 4 3 17 1

