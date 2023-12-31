Seattle Seahawks receiver Colby Parkinson will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 230.7 per game.

So far this year Parkinson has 20 grabs (on 27 targets) for 201 yards and two scores, averaging 15.5 yards per game.

Parkinson vs. the Steelers

Parkinson vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The 230.7 passing yards per game yielded by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Steelers have given up 21 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 22nd among NFL defenses.

Seahawks Player Previews

Colby Parkinson Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-110)

Parkinson Receiving Insights

Parkinson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of nine games this year.

Parkinson has 5.3% of his team's target share (27 targets on 514 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 27 times this season, averaging 7.4 yards per target.

In two of 12 games this season, Parkinson has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 6.7% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With eight red zone targets, Parkinson has been on the receiving end of 12.7% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

Parkinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

