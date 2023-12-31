The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

As the Broncos ready for this matchup against the Chargers, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Chargers vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 3.5 36.5 -190 +155

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have combined with their opponent to score more than 36.5 points in 11 of 15 games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have had a 45.9-point total on average, 9.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers have registered a 6-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers have been the underdog in six games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Denver Broncos

Denver's matchups this year have an average total of 44.1, 7.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Broncos are 5-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos are 3-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 42.9% of those games).

Denver has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in only two games this season, and it lost both.

Broncos vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 21.8 16 25.1 29 44.1 10 15 Chargers 21.7 18 24.6 26 45.9 11 15

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

In its last three contests, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three contests, the Chargers have hit the over twice.

The Chargers are scoring fewer points in divisional games (17.3 per game) than overall (21.7), and giving up more points in the division (33.8) than overall (24.6).

The Broncos have a -50-point negative scoring differential this season (-3.3 per game). The Chargers also have been outscored, by 44 points (2.9 per game).

Broncos

Denver has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

Denver has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

In matchups against divisional opponents, the Broncos are scoring 18 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 21.8 points per game. From a defensive standpoint, they are allowing 13 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 25.1 points per game in all games.

The Broncos have a negative point differential on the season (-50 total points, -3.3 per game), as do the Chargers (-44 total points, -2.9 per game).

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 47.8 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 26.8 23.7 ATS Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 3-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-4 0-2

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 41.4 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 22.4 26.4 ATS Record 5-9-1 3-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 7-8-0 4-4-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-4 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-0 2-4

