Chargers vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
Bookmakers expect the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) to put up a fight in their attempt to stop their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The point total has been set at 37.5.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chargers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-3.5)
|37.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-3.5)
|37.5
|-188
|+158
Los Angeles vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has six wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.
- The Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This year, five of Los Angeles' 15 games have hit the over.
- Denver's ATS record is 5-9-1 this season.
- The Broncos are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.
- Denver games have hit the over on seven of 15 occasions (46.7%).
