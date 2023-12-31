Bookmakers expect the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) to put up a fight in their attempt to stop their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The point total has been set at 37.5.

The Broncos' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Chargers. The Chargers' betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the Broncos.

Chargers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Broncos (-3.5) 37.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Broncos (-3.5) 37.5 -188 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Los Angeles has six wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

The Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, five of Los Angeles' 15 games have hit the over.

Denver's ATS record is 5-9-1 this season.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.

Denver games have hit the over on seven of 15 occasions (46.7%).

