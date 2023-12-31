The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chargers Insights

The Chargers average 21.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Broncos surrender (25.1).

The Chargers rack up 46.5 fewer yards per game (329.7) than the Broncos give up per contest (376.2).

This season Los Angeles runs for 45.2 fewer yards per game (95.9) than Denver allows (141.1).

The Chargers have turned the ball over 19 times, six fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (25).

Chargers Away Performance

The Chargers' average points scored on the road (20.4) is lower than their overall average (21.7). But their average points conceded in away games (24.9) is higher than overall (24.6).

On the road, the Chargers rack up 332.4 yards per game and concede 371.6. That's more than they gain overall (329.7), and less than they allow (372.6).

Los Angeles accumulates 248.9 passing yards per game in road games (15.1 more than its overall average), and gives up 260.6 on the road (1.3 more than overall).

The Chargers' average rushing yards gained (83.6) and allowed (111) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 95.9 and 113.3, respectively.

The Chargers convert 39.6% of third downs in road games (equal to their overall average), and give up 39.4% away from home (1.2% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Denver L 24-7 CBS 12/14/2023 at Las Vegas L 63-21 Amazon Prime Video 12/23/2023 Buffalo L 24-22 Peacock 12/31/2023 at Denver - CBS 1/7/2024 Kansas City - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.