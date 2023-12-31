Going into their matchup with the Denver Broncos (7-8), the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) are keeping their eye on 11 players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, December 31 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Watch the Chargers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Chargers' last outing finished in a 24-22 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos faced the New England Patriots in their most recent game, falling 26-23.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Josh Palmer WR Concussion Out Deane Leonard DB Heel Questionable Zion Johnson OG Neck Questionable Rashawn Slater OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nick Williams DL Rest Doubtful Tanner Muse LB Knee Out Joey Bosa OLB Foot Out Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Doubtful Michael Davis CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Vannett TE Back Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Samaje Perine RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jerry Jeudy WR Illness Questionable Dwayne Washington RB Illness Questionable Courtland Sutton WR Concussion Out Justin Simmons S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Baron Browning OLB Concussion Out Mike Purcell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nik Bonitto OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out Chris Manhertz TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Marvin Mims WR Hamstring Questionable Alex Palczewski OT Knee Out

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Broncos or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, ceding 372.6 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. Offensively, they rank 18th with 329.7 total yards per contest.

From an offensive perspective, the Chargers are generating 21.7 points per contest (17th-ranked). They rank 26th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (24.6 points allowed per game).

The Chargers have been struggling in pass defense, ranking third-worst with 259.3 passing yards allowed per game. They have been more productive on offense, putting up 233.8 passing yards per contest (13th-ranked).

Los Angeles is compiling 95.9 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 113.3 rushing yards per contest (17th-ranked) on defense.

The Chargers have a +1 turnover margin this season, which ranks 14th in the NFL.

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) Moneyline: Broncos (-185), Chargers (+150)

Broncos (-185), Chargers (+150) Total: 36.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Broncos-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.