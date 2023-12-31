Chargers vs. Broncos Injury Report — Week 17
Going into their matchup with the Denver Broncos (7-8), the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) are keeping their eye on 11 players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, December 31 at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Chargers' last outing finished in a 24-22 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Broncos faced the New England Patriots in their most recent game, falling 26-23.
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Heel
|Out
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Heel
|Questionable
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Neck
|Questionable
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Rest
|Doubtful
|Tanner Muse
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Foot
|Out
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Michael Davis
|CB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|Back
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Denver Broncos Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Dwayne Washington
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Concussion
|Out
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nik Bonitto
|OLB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Alex Palczewski
|OT
|Knee
|Out
Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
Chargers Season Insights
- The Chargers' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, ceding 372.6 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. Offensively, they rank 18th with 329.7 total yards per contest.
- From an offensive perspective, the Chargers are generating 21.7 points per contest (17th-ranked). They rank 26th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (24.6 points allowed per game).
- The Chargers have been struggling in pass defense, ranking third-worst with 259.3 passing yards allowed per game. They have been more productive on offense, putting up 233.8 passing yards per contest (13th-ranked).
- Los Angeles is compiling 95.9 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 113.3 rushing yards per contest (17th-ranked) on defense.
- The Chargers have a +1 turnover margin this season, which ranks 14th in the NFL.
Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Broncos (-185), Chargers (+150)
- Total: 36.5 points
