At Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, the Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Trying to bet on player props in the Broncos-Chargers matchup? See the information below for the biggest contributors in this matchup.

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +800

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Alex Erickson - - 23.5 (-113) Gerald Everett - - 40.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 46.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) Easton Stick 209.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) - Jalen Guyton - - 23.5 (-113) Quentin Johnston - - 38.5 (-113)

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jerry Jeudy - - 44.5 (-113) Brandon Johnson - - 24.5 (-113) Marvin Mims - - 21.5 (-114) Samaje Perine - - 16.5 (-113) Jarrett Stidham 197.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113) - Adam Trautman - - 8.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 55.5 (-113) 12.5 (-120)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.