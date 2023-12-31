At Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 31, the Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers, starting at 4:25 PM ET. The Broncos should win, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (25.1 points allowed per game), the Broncos have played better on offense, ranking 16th in the NFL by averaging 21.8 points per game. The Chargers are compiling 21.7 points per contest on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 24.6 points per contest (26th-ranked) on defense.

Chargers vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Broncos by 3.5) Over (36.5) Broncos 26, Chargers 21

Chargers Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Chargers.

Los Angeles has put together a 6-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chargers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this year, five of Los Angeles' 15 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Chargers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 45.9, which is 9.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Broncos Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Denver has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

In Denver's 15 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The average total for Broncos games this season has been 44.1, 7.6 points higher than the total for this game.

Chargers vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 21.8 25.1 23.3 20.9 20.1 30.0 Los Angeles 21.7 24.6 22.8 24.4 20.4 24.9

