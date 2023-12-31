Los Angeles (5-10) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 37.5 in the contest.

Planning to catch this week's game between the Broncos and the Chargers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Chargers vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Chargers have been winning after the first quarter in six games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games .

The Broncos have led after the first quarter in 10 games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 2.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Denver's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this season, the Chargers have won the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and tied five times.

The Broncos have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Denver is averaging 2.9 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in five games.

In 15 games this season, the Broncos have won the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Denver's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

Chargers vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Chargers have been winning five times (4-1 in those games), have been losing eight times (0-8), and have been knotted up two times (1-1).

In 15 games this year, the Broncos have led after the first half nine times and have been losing after the first half six times.

2nd Half

Through 15 games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (1-4 record in those games), lost six times (1-5), and tied four times (3-1).

The Broncos have won the second half in seven games this season (5-2 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in eight games (2-6).

Denver's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 14.3 points on average in the second half.

