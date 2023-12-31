Cam Fowler will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers face off on Sunday at Honda Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Fowler against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.

Cam Fowler vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Fowler has averaged 25:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In two of 35 games this year, Fowler has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Fowler has a point in 13 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 12 of 35 games this season, Fowler has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Fowler has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Fowler going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 35 Games 5 17 Points 1 2 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

