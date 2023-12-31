Can we expect Cam Fowler finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fowler stats and insights

  • Fowler has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (three shots).
  • He has picked up eight assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 27:36 Home L 2-0
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 25:30 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 31:22 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 27:46 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 27:52 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 2 0 2 24:49 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:20 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:30 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 27:44 Away L 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.