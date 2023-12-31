Will Cam Fowler Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 31?
Can we expect Cam Fowler finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Fowler stats and insights
- Fowler has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (three shots).
- He has picked up eight assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Fowler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|27:36
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|25:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|31:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|27:46
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|27:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|24:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|27:30
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|27:44
|Away
|L 1-0
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
