Check out best bets as the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

When is Broncos vs. Chargers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Broncos to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.4) is 0.9 points further in their direction.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 64.3%.

The Broncos have won three of the seven games they were the moneyline favorite this season (42.9%).

Denver has played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter in only two games this season, and it lost both.

This season, the Chargers have been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +150 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Other Week 17 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Denver (-3.5)



Denver (-3.5) The Broncos have covered the spread five times over 15 games with a set spread.

Denver is winless against the spread when it is 3.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The Chargers have compiled a 5-9-1 record against the spread this year.

Los Angeles is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) Between them, these two teams average 6.5 more points per game (43.5) than this game's over/under (37).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 12.7 more points per game (49.7) than this matchup's over/under of 37 points.

Broncos games have hit the over on seven of 15 occasions (46.7%).

The Chargers have hit the over in five of their 15 games with a set total (33.3%).

Jarrett Stidham Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games (2022) Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 218.7 4 28 0

Easton Stick Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 217 3 12 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.