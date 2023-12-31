Should you bet on Brock McGinn to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McGinn stats and insights

McGinn has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

McGinn has zero points on the power play.

McGinn's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 108 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McGinn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 8:02 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:29 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:59 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:49 Home L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.