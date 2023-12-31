Will Brett Leason score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

Leason has scored in five of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Leason has zero points on the power play.

Leason's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 108 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:35 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 15:51 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:08 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:10 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 11:55 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:36 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:38 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:28 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 1-0

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

