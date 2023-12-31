Will Brett Leason Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 31?
Will Brett Leason score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Leason stats and insights
- Leason has scored in five of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
- Leason has zero points on the power play.
- Leason's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 108 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Leason recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:38
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 1-0
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
