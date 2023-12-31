Who’s the Best Team in the Big West? See our Weekly Women's Big West Power Rankings
See how each Big West team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big West Power Rankings
1. UC Irvine
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
- Last Game: W 71-48 vs CSU Bakersfield
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
2. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
- Last Game: W 57-54 vs UC Davis
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Long Beach State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
3. Hawaii
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 59-49 vs CSU Fullerton
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Bakersfield
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
4. Long Beach State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 142nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
- Last Game: W 76-58 vs CSU Northridge
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Poly
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
5. UCSB
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
- Last Game: W 64-56 vs UC Riverside
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCSD
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
6. UC Davis
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 199th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
- Last Game: L 57-54 vs Cal Poly
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Riverside
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
7. CSU Fullerton
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 202nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
- Last Game: L 59-49 vs Hawaii
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Irvine
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
8. UCSD
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 235th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
- Last Game: L 52-48 vs CSU Bakersfield
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UCSB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
9. UC Riverside
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 238th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
- Last Game: L 64-56 vs UCSB
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Davis
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
10. CSU Bakersfield
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 309th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
- Last Game: L 71-48 vs UC Irvine
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hawaii
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
11. CSU Northridge
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 336th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
- Last Game: L 76-58 vs Long Beach State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hawaii
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, January 7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.