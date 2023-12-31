See how each Big West team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Big West Power Rankings

1. UC Irvine

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Overall Rank: 111th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
  • Last Game: W 71-48 vs CSU Bakersfield

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ CSU Fullerton
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

2. Cal Poly

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 114th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
  • Last Game: W 57-54 vs UC Davis

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Long Beach State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. Hawaii

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 138th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 59-49 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game

  • Opponent: CSU Bakersfield
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Long Beach State

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 142nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
  • Last Game: W 76-58 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal Poly
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. UCSB

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 181st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
  • Last Game: W 64-56 vs UC Riverside

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UCSD
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. UC Davis

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 199th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
  • Last Game: L 57-54 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

  • Opponent: UC Riverside
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7. CSU Fullerton

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 202nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
  • Last Game: L 59-49 vs Hawaii

Next Game

  • Opponent: UC Irvine
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. UCSD

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 235th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
  • Last Game: L 52-48 vs CSU Bakersfield

Next Game

  • Opponent: UCSB
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. UC Riverside

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 238th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
  • Last Game: L 64-56 vs UCSB

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UC Davis
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10. CSU Bakersfield

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-23
  • Overall Rank: 309th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
  • Last Game: L 71-48 vs UC Irvine

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Hawaii
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11. CSU Northridge

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-27
  • Overall Rank: 336th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
  • Last Game: L 76-58 vs Long Beach State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Hawaii
  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, January 7

