See how each Big West team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. UC Irvine

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-7

8-4 | 23-7 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd

252nd Last Game: W 71-48 vs CSU Bakersfield

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Fullerton

@ CSU Fullerton Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

2. Cal Poly

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 21-9

6-6 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th

97th Last Game: W 57-54 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Opponent: @ Long Beach State

@ Long Beach State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. Hawaii

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 20-9

4-6 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 59-49 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Long Beach State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 20-9

6-6 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 142nd

142nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 76-58 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

Opponent: Cal Poly

Cal Poly Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. UCSB

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 14-14

8-4 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: W 64-56 vs UC Riverside

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCSD

@ UCSD Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. UC Davis

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-8 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st

51st Last Game: L 57-54 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Opponent: UC Riverside

UC Riverside Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7. CSU Fullerton

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-17

5-7 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: L 59-49 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Opponent: UC Irvine

UC Irvine Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. UCSD

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-21

4-8 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: L 52-48 vs CSU Bakersfield

Next Game

Opponent: UCSB

UCSB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. UC Riverside

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-7 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 238th

238th Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: L 64-56 vs UCSB

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Davis

@ UC Davis Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10. CSU Bakersfield

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-23

4-7 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th

286th Last Game: L 71-48 vs UC Irvine

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11. CSU Northridge

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-27

2-10 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 336th

336th Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd

172nd Last Game: L 76-58 vs Long Beach State

Next Game