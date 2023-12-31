Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big West this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. UC Irvine

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 26-5

9-5 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: W 75-56 vs CSU Bakersfield

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Hawaii

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 22-8

8-5 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 63-61 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Bakersfield

@ CSU Bakersfield Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. UCSD

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-13

7-6 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: W 76-64 vs CSU Bakersfield

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCSB

@ UCSB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. CSU Northridge

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

11-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th

357th Last Game: W 84-68 vs Long Beach State

Next Game

Opponent: Hawaii

Hawaii Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UC Davis

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

7-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 183rd

183rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th

314th Last Game: W 71-46 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Riverside

@ UC Riverside Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Long Beach State

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-14

9-5 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd

202nd Last Game: L 84-68 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UCSB

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

7-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: L 79-77 vs UC Riverside

Next Game

Opponent: UCSD

UCSD Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UC Riverside

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-19

6-8 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 225th

225th Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 79-77 vs UCSB

Next Game

Opponent: UC Davis

UC Davis Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. CSU Fullerton

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-18

8-6 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th

159th Last Game: W 63-61 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Irvine

@ UC Irvine Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. CSU Bakersfield

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-25

5-8 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: L 75-56 vs UC Irvine

Next Game

Opponent: Hawaii

Hawaii Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-27

4-10 | 4-27 Overall Rank: 317th

317th Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th

198th Last Game: L 71-46 vs UC Davis

Next Game