When the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants go head to head in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Ben Skowronek find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Skowronek will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek has hauled in six passes on 10 targets for 44 yards and one score, averaging 4 yards per game.

In one of eight games this year, Skowronek has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Ben Skowronek Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1 Week 9 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 Browns 3 2 12 0

Rep Ben Skowronek with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.