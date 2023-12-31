Will Austin Hooper Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 17?
When the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts go head to head in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Austin Hooper find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.
Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- Hooper's 18 receptions (on 23 targets) have led to 167 yards receiving (11.9 per game).
- Hooper does not have a TD reception this year in 14 games.
Austin Hooper Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|2
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 15
|Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|3
|2
|13
|0
