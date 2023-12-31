When the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts go head to head in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Austin Hooper find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Hooper's 18 receptions (on 23 targets) have led to 167 yards receiving (11.9 per game).

Hooper does not have a TD reception this year in 14 games.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 18 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 1 1 10 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Chiefs 2 1 14 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 1 5 0 Week 15 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 3 2 13 0

