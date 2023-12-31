With the Los Angeles Chargers squaring off against the Denver Broncos in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Austin Ekeler a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ekeler will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chargers vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Ekeler's team-high 571 rushing yards (47.6 per game) have come on 156 carries, with five touchdowns.

And Ekeler has caught 43 passes for 394 yards (32.8 per game) with one TD.

Ekeler has rushed for a touchdown in four games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

In one of 12 games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Austin Ekeler Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Bears 15 29 0 7 94 1 Week 9 @Jets 14 47 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Lions 19 67 1 4 48 0 Week 11 @Packers 10 64 0 2 6 0 Week 12 Ravens 10 32 0 5 32 0 Week 13 @Patriots 14 18 0 2 9 0 Week 14 Broncos 10 51 1 5 49 0 Week 15 @Raiders 5 9 0 4 29 0 Week 16 Bills 15 65 0 3 21 0

Rep Austin Ekeler with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.