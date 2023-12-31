Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has a favorable matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are conceding the second-most rushing yards in the league, 141.1 per game.

Ekeler has recorded a team-best 571 yards on the ground after getting 156 carries (47.6 ypg). He has scored five rushing TDs. Ekeler has recorded 43 catches this season for 394 yards and one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ekeler and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ekeler vs. the Broncos

Ekeler vs the Broncos (since 2021): 5 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Broncos have let five opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

The Broncos have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 141.1 rushing yards per game conceded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked run defense.

The Broncos' defense is ranked 20th in the NFL with 14 rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Chargers vs Broncos on Fubo!

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ekeler with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler has gone over his rushing yards total in 41.7% of his opportunities (five of 12 games).

The Chargers, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.2% of the time while running 40.8%.

His team has attempted 377 rushes this season. He's handled 156 of those carries (41.4%).

Ekeler has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 17.1% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 27 carries in the red zone (42.9% of his team's 63 red zone rushes).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-111)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

Ekeler, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 12 games this year.

Ekeler has been targeted on 64 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season (11.7% target share).

He has 394 receiving yards on 64 targets to rank 103rd in NFL play with 6.2 yards per target.

In one of 12 games this season, Ekeler has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Ekeler (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 11.6% of the time in the red zone (69 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 12/23/2023 Week 16 15 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 14 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.