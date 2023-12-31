At Smoothie King Center on Sunday, December 31, Brandon Ingram's New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) have a home matchup with Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSNO and SportsNet LA

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Arena: Smoothie King Center

Anthony Davis vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Brandon Ingram Total Fantasy Pts 1517.5 1047.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 50.6 37.4 Fantasy Rank 29 6

Anthony Davis vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis gets the Lakers 25.5 points, 12.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.5 blocks (fifth in league).

The Lakers score 114.4 points per game (17th in NBA) and concede 114.3 (15th in league) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles records 43.8 rebounds per game (17th in league), compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.

The Lakers make 10.9 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.1 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc (19th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.3%.

Los Angeles has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (15th in league).

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram averages 23.8 points, 4.8 boards and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.6 points per game (13th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

New Orleans records 44.1 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to the 43.8 of its opponents.

The Pelicans knock down 11.2 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (16th in the NBA). They are making 2.1 fewer threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 13.3 per game while shooting 33.9%.

New Orleans has committed 13 turnovers per game (13th in NBA play) while forcing 13.9 (seventh in the league).

Anthony Davis vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Brandon Ingram Plus/Minus Per Game 0.6 3.1 Usage Percentage 27.3% 28.8% True Shooting Pct 61.9% 59.1% Total Rebound Pct 19.0% 7.9% Assist Pct 14.9% 24.8%

