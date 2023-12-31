Anthony Davis vs. Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Smoothie King Center on Sunday, December 31, Brandon Ingram's New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) have a home matchup with Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNO and SportsNet LA
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Anthony Davis vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Anthony Davis
|Brandon Ingram
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1517.5
|1047.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|50.6
|37.4
|Fantasy Rank
|29
|6
Buy Ingram and Davis gear on Fanatics!
Anthony Davis vs. Brandon Ingram Insights
Anthony Davis & the Lakers
- Davis gets the Lakers 25.5 points, 12.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.5 blocks (fifth in league).
- The Lakers score 114.4 points per game (17th in NBA) and concede 114.3 (15th in league) for a +3 scoring differential overall.
- Los Angeles records 43.8 rebounds per game (17th in league), compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.
- The Lakers make 10.9 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.1 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc (19th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.3%.
- Los Angeles has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (15th in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans
- Ingram averages 23.8 points, 4.8 boards and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- The Pelicans' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.6 points per game (13th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).
- New Orleans records 44.1 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to the 43.8 of its opponents.
- The Pelicans knock down 11.2 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (16th in the NBA). They are making 2.1 fewer threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 13.3 per game while shooting 33.9%.
- New Orleans has committed 13 turnovers per game (13th in NBA play) while forcing 13.9 (seventh in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Anthony Davis vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Anthony Davis
|Brandon Ingram
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|0.6
|3.1
|Usage Percentage
|27.3%
|28.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.9%
|59.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|19.0%
|7.9%
|Assist Pct
|14.9%
|24.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.