Anthony Davis' Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Davis, in his most recent game (December 30 loss against the Timberwolves), produced 33 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Davis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 25.5 29.7 Rebounds 11.5 12.3 12.1 Assists 4.5 3.2 3.6 PRA -- 41 45.4 PR -- 37.8 41.8



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 18.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.0 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.1 points per contest, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked 17th in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.9 assists per contest.

Anthony Davis vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 31 16 15 5 0 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.