Ameer Abdullah will be up against the fifth-worst run defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 14 attempts, Abdullah has rushed for 85 yards (6.1 ypg). Abdullah also has reeled in 17 passes for 106 yards (7.6 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Abdullah and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abdullah vs. the Colts

Abdullah vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Colts have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed 15 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Colts have let six opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Colts surrender 130.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Colts have put up 21 touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Raiders vs Colts on Fubo!

Raiders Player Previews

Ameer Abdullah Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Abdullah with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Abdullah Rushing Insights

Abdullah has yet to hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his one opportunity this season.

The Raiders pass on 57.2% of their plays and run on 42.8%. They are 25th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 3.9% of his team's 357 rushing attempts this season (14).

Abdullah has not found paydirt on the ground this season in 14 games.

Ameer Abdullah Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Abdullah Receiving Insights

Abdullah has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Abdullah has been targeted on 22 of his team's 478 passing attempts this season (4.6% target share).

He has picked up 4.8 yards per target (106 yards on 22 targets).

Abdullah, in 14 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, Abdullah has been on the receiving end of 3.3% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Abdullah's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chiefs 12/25/2023 Week 16 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.