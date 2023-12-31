Alex Killorn and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Looking to wager on Killorn's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Killorn vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Killorn has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 18:07 on the ice per game.

Killorn has a goal in four of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Killorn has a point in nine games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Killorn has an assist in seven of 25 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Killorn goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Killorn has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Killorn Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 108 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 25 Games 3 13 Points 2 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

