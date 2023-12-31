Can we anticipate Alex Killorn lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

  • Killorn has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 108 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 2-0
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 3 1 2 16:56 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 1-0

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

