Should you bet on Alex Erickson hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Denver Broncos, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Alex Erickson score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Erickson has 105 yards receiving on seven receptions (16 targets), with one TD, averaging 17.5 yards per game.

Erickson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Alex Erickson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 11 @Packers 1 1 12 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 1 17 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1 1 23 0 Week 14 Broncos 7 1 9 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2 1 13 1 Week 16 Bills 2 2 31 0

