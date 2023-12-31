Alex Erickson will be up against the ninth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Erickson has 105 yards on seven receptions and one TD. He has been targeted 16 times, and posts 17.5 yards receiving per contest.

Erickson vs. the Broncos

Erickson vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

22 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed at least two TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The Broncos yield 235.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Broncos have put up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Broncos' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

Alex Erickson Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-111)

Erickson Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Erickson has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Erickson has been targeted on 16 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season (2.9% target share).

He averages 6.6 yards per target this season (105 yards on 16 targets).

Erickson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (2.9% of his team's 35 offensive TDs).

Erickson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 2.9% of the time in the red zone (69 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Erickson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/23/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

