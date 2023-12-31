The Anaheim Ducks, with Adam Henrique, will be in action Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. If you're thinking about a wager on Henrique against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Adam Henrique vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique has averaged 16:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In eight of 34 games this year, Henrique has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Henrique has a point in 15 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

Henrique has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 34 games played.

Henrique's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Henrique Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 108 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 34 Games 4 19 Points 2 10 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

