Will Vladislav Gavrikov light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gavrikov stats and insights

In three of 27 games this season, Gavrikov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Gavrikov has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:02 Home W 5-1 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:31 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:55 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 5-2

Kings vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.