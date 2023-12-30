Trevor Moore will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to bet on Moore's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Trevor Moore vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Moore has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 17:20 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 32 games this year, Moore has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Moore has a point in 20 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In eight of 32 games this season, Moore has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Moore hits the over on his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Moore having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 32 Games 9 26 Points 7 17 Goals 4 9 Assists 3

