The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) host the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) after winning six straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Lakers 108

Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 3.5)

Timberwolves (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-8.3)

Timberwolves (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.1

The Timberwolves have a 16-14-0 ATS record this season compared to the 14-18-0 mark from the Lakers.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Minnesota (8-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Los Angeles (3-4) does as the underdog (42.9%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles and its opponents don't do it as often (53.1% of the time) as Minnesota and its opponents (53.3%).

The Timberwolves have a .905 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (19-2) this season while the Lakers have a .273 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-8).

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are 17th in the league in points scored (114.7 per game) and 15th in points conceded (114.5).

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA in rebounds (44.0 per game) and 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.6).

This season the Lakers are ranked seventh in the league in assists at 27.6 per game.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 20th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.0).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.0). They are ranked 19th in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.

