Quinton Byfield and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Considering a bet on Byfield in the Kings-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Quinton Byfield vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

Byfield has averaged 15:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +14).

In seven of 32 games this season, Byfield has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 17 of 32 games this year, Byfield has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 32 games this season, Byfield has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Byfield's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Byfield has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Byfield Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 32 Games 9 25 Points 4 10 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

