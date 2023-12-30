Pierre-Luc Dubois will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Looking to bet on Dubois' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois' plus-minus this season, in 15:53 per game on the ice, is -4.

In six of 32 games this year, Dubois has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dubois has a point in 12 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Dubois has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Dubois goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Dubois has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 32 Games 3 14 Points 1 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

