Will Pierre-Luc Dubois light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dubois stats and insights

  • In six of 32 games this season, Dubois has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
  • Dubois has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dubois recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 3-2
12/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:40 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:45 Home W 5-3
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:18 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:44 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.