The Los Angeles Kings, with Phillip Danault, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to bet on Danault's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Phillip Danault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Danault has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 17:19 on the ice per game.

Danault has scored a goal in six of 32 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Danault has a point in 16 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points three times.

Danault has an assist in 12 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 50% that Danault hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Danault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 32 Games 10 20 Points 7 7 Goals 2 13 Assists 5

