For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Phillip Danault a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Danault stats and insights

  • In six of 32 games this season, Danault has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
  • On the power play, Danault has accumulated three goals and one assist.
  • He has a 10.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Danault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-2
12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:28 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:24 Home W 5-3
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:14 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:00 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.