For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Phillip Danault a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Danault stats and insights

In six of 32 games this season, Danault has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.

On the power play, Danault has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He has a 10.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Danault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:28 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:24 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:14 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:00 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 4-0

Kings vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.